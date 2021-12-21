Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Trends On Twitter As Marvel Fans Campaign For It
Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Trends On Twitter(Pic Credit: Movie Still, Logo)

After a successful release of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans want to see Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Big spoiler ahead, the rumours around Garfield and Tobey Maguire being in the latest Spidey film were true. Though the viewers were not caught in a complete surprise it was still a big deal to watch all the wall-crawlers together.

Advertisement

However, the Marvel fans want something more. For the unversed, Garfield‘s version of Spidey had just two films as the third one was scrapped and a new re-imagined superhero, played by Holland, was introduced in the MCU in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Advertisement

As per some reports, one of the reasons behind there not being The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is because Sony decided that they didn’t want to make more movies after the relatively low box office performance of the second part. However, the Andrew Garfield fans are now trending the movie on Twitter and are campaigning for it.

“Dear Sony/Marvel/The powers that be, I would do anything for Andrew Garfield to return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and for Maguire/Raimi to return for Spider-Man 4,” said one fan. “Genuinely ONLY wanted Spider-Man 4 after No way home. Now I want Spider-Man 4 direct by Sam Raimi AND The Amazing Spider-Man 3 DO IT @Kevfeige @SonyPictures,” wrote another.

While one fan had a whole plan set out for the movie.

But mostly what the fans want to see is The Amazing Spider-Man 3 come to life.

Several fans also tweeted how they think that Andrew Garfield deserves more Spidey films.

Previously it was also revealed that MCU boss Kevin Feige also had a hand in convincing Sony to scrap their plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield. We all know how effectively he was able to convince the executives as Marvel just released the third standalone film. But the third film with Garfield doesn’t sound too bad.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Shatters Expectations By Making A Huge $260 Million During Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out