After a successful release of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans want to see Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Big spoiler ahead, the rumours around Garfield and Tobey Maguire being in the latest Spidey film were true. Though the viewers were not caught in a complete surprise it was still a big deal to watch all the wall-crawlers together.

However, the Marvel fans want something more. For the unversed, Garfield‘s version of Spidey had just two films as the third one was scrapped and a new re-imagined superhero, played by Holland, was introduced in the MCU in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

As per some reports, one of the reasons behind there not being The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is because Sony decided that they didn’t want to make more movies after the relatively low box office performance of the second part. However, the Andrew Garfield fans are now trending the movie on Twitter and are campaigning for it.

“Dear Sony/Marvel/The powers that be, I would do anything for Andrew Garfield to return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and for Maguire/Raimi to return for Spider-Man 4,” said one fan. “Genuinely ONLY wanted Spider-Man 4 after No way home. Now I want Spider-Man 4 direct by Sam Raimi AND The Amazing Spider-Man 3 DO IT @Kevfeige @SonyPictures,” wrote another.

While one fan had a whole plan set out for the movie.

Sony should greenlight The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with an 8-year timejump. Andrew's Peter Parker has moved on and has a relationship with Shailene Woodley's MJ. But thanks to multiverse madness, Emma Stone's Gwen Stacey returns from another universe as Spider-Gwen and drama ensues — Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) December 19, 2021

But mostly what the fans want to see is The Amazing Spider-Man 3 come to life.

I WOULD DO ANYTHING FOR THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3! MORE ANDREW GARFIELD, PLEASE pic.twitter.com/VU8kIlxyaj — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) December 18, 2021

Andrew Garfield did an incredible job in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise and it has always bothered me that his performance was so overlooked. He deserves the chance to end his Spidey’s story in The Amazing Spider-Man 3. #MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/ZTmJxuUf2i — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) December 20, 2021

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is about to become the next Snyder Cut. Sooo many of us want to see this happen. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) December 18, 2021

Several fans also tweeted how they think that Andrew Garfield deserves more Spidey films.

I love you Andrew Garfield, You deserve to finish your trilogy #MakeTASM3 #TheAmazingSpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/tXtZpJa2Lk — kayrahdz (@kayrahdz) December 20, 2021

I would do anything for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield pic.twitter.com/VyZvpMFzB9 — Everything Marvel News   No Way Home Era (@spidervenom69) December 18, 2021

I do agree that Andrew garfield needs a third amazing spider-man film — Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) December 20, 2021

Previously it was also revealed that MCU boss Kevin Feige also had a hand in convincing Sony to scrap their plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield. We all know how effectively he was able to convince the executives as Marvel just released the third standalone film. But the third film with Garfield doesn’t sound too bad.

