Roman Reigns as the head of the table is one of the best things WWE has presented in a long time. This heel Roman continues to get acknowledgment from all corners. The speculated main event match with The Rock at Wrestlemania 38 is one contest everyone has been talking about to see Roman’s legacy getting cemented in history books. But wait, that’s not happening anytime soon!

Roman going one on one with the great one is a dream match for many, especially with the former’s heel gimmick. Unfortunately, the match isn’t happening anytime soon, at least at Wrestlemania 38. The thing has been confirmed by none other than the Brahma bull. Below is all you need to know what he said.

While promoting Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock told Dish Nation’s Andrew Freund, “Andrew, you’ve know me for a very long time. I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now. Possibly down the road, we will see. We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns, and I’m very happy, very proud for the work that he’s doing, as well as The Usos, my other family members. So, those guys will continue to do what they’re doing and we’ll see down the road.”

Even though The Rock has refuted Wrestlemania 38 rumours, fans can pin their hopes on Wrestlemania 39.

A couple of months back, John Cena had expressed his desire to see Dwayne in wrestling gear. However, he even said that Dwayne has every right to choose time of his own to make a return to WWE.

While talking to ET, John Cena had said, “He’s earned the right not to be pressured into that choice. I can say he is a fan of the WWE. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment.”

