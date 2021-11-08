BTS vocalist Kim Seokjin recently dropped an Original Sound Track (OST) for the ongoing K-drama, Jirisan. The song, titled Yours, has been taking the internet by storm, not just for Jin’s vocals but also for its melodious tune and lyrics, written by Gaemi and JIDA. The original has already been tagged as a hit as it is trending in over 82 countries, across multiple international platforms. The song was launched with a special montage clip from the television series, starring Jun Ji-Hyun and Ju Ju-Hoon in the lead roles.

BTS members have released numerous singles in the past and most of them have received raving responses from the audience. V’s popular OST Sweet Night, for Itaewon Class also went on to become the most streamed Korean OST, despite its limited promotions. Park Jimin, on the other hand, was recently credited in the 2021 Marvel film, Eternals, for his song Friends.

According to the latest report by Soompi, Jin’s OST has also set a new milestone as the song hit the no. 1 position on iTunes in over 82 countries. The list includes countries like United Kingdom, Norway, Russia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Sweden, France, Germany, United States of America, and more.

After the song’s release with episode 5, Jin fans were quick to flood social media platforms with their opinion, most of them calling it ‘OST of the year’. Have a look at a few tweets on Yours by Jin here.

This is how heaven Sound like 😭. I'M CRYING JUST BY LISTENING TO HIS SONG. 😭 I am always proud of you Kim Seokjin. 💜 This calls for OST OF THE YEAR 👏. #JirisanOST #YoursByJin #YoursOutNow #Jirisan #JinOST pic.twitter.com/aG9zlJTeiM — Ritia⁷ (@Ritia_kim) November 7, 2021

BTS, on the other hand, has lately been working on a new album, which was teased in the latest episode of In The Soop. In a part of the reality show, Jungkook was spotted writing the lyrics of the album, giving the ARMY a sneak peek into the upcoming project. BTS rappers, RM and SUGA were also spotted discussing the album, confirming its possible release in the next few months.

