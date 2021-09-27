Advertisement
BTS Member V opened up about what he misses the most about being on tour. The South Korean megaband emerged as a worldwide sensation due to their albums such as Love Yourself, Map of the Soul, BE and many more. The group has performed in several concert tours of their albums, three of which have been worldwide. BTS have also had around eleven concerts, six fan meeting tours, eight showcases, four joint tours and more under their banner.
However, due to the COVID-19 situation, all the concerts and tours stopped, leaving the band and BTS ARMY sad. The band, which has seven members Jin, J Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin, recently appeared in an interview where they opened up about how they feel about being on tours.
While appearing on the talk show Good Morning America, BTS and President Jae In talked about how everything has turned virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Band member J-Hope revealed that he misses the “trivial daily part of life,” like coming together and talking to other people. He said, “I get an energy from those moments that I haven’t been able to feel lately.”
Watch the interview here:
The other BTS member Jin, said, “there’s a lot we miss in our daily lives.” He added, “Back in the day, I enjoyed drinking a glass of soju over gukbab (a Korean dish with hot soup and rice) with Suga after work.” While Jimin expressed his excitement of performing in front of people. He said, “I hope that COVID ends quickly and we can get back to doing the performances we love,” and Jungkook added, “Rather than photoshoots or TV shows, I could do concerts all day long. That’s the biggest loss for me.”
Meanwhile, Taehyung, aka V, emotionally said, “Most important of all are our fans, who trust us, root for us and embrace everything about us. It’s been almost a year and a half, two years since I’ve had real eye contact with ARMY. Since I don’t see them in person, I sometimes wonder if they really exist. ‘Do they exist? Are they still there?’ I ask myself. So that’s what I miss the most.”
Even though things have started to change and the world has started to open up, BTS can go back to plan new concert tours and meet the ARMY, which must be equally missing to watch their idols performing on stage.
