BTS Member V opened up about what he misses the most about being on tour. The South Korean megaband emerged as a worldwide sensation due to their albums such as Love Yourself, Map of the Soul, BE and many more. The group has performed in several concert tours of their albums, three of which have been worldwide. BTS have also had around eleven concerts, six fan meeting tours, eight showcases, four joint tours and more under their banner.

However, due to the COVID-19 situation, all the concerts and tours stopped, leaving the band and BTS ARMY sad. The band, which has seven members Jin, J Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin, recently appeared in an interview where they opened up about how they feel about being on tours.

While appearing on the talk show Good Morning America, BTS and President Jae In talked about how everything has turned virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Band member J-Hope revealed that he misses the “trivial daily part of life,” like coming together and talking to other people. He said, “I get an energy from those moments that I haven’t been able to feel lately.”