Chris Pratt tried to pass the opportunity to play the role of the Star-Lord in one of the best franchises, Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor has played the leading role, which the fans adore. Currently, he is set to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 along with him, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and Elizabeth Debicki are all expected to return.

Advertisement

The biggest casting news for the third part is that Will Poulter will be joining the franchise as Adam Warlock, making it the actor‘s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the film will be released in 2023, fans are already excited about it.

Advertisement

Amongst all the chatter around the film, a new piece of information has been revealed. The Marvel book, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reveals that Chris Pratt was initially reluctant to play a character like Star-Lord. As reported by CBR, Pratt says in the book, “At the time, as an actor, I didn’t really believe that I would be right for Quill.”

“I was really redefining who I was as an actor. I didn’t think I’d fit unless I’d play a sidekick character. I didn’t see myself as a Star-Lord type, or a hero type. This is gonna sound crazy, but I even passed on the opportunity to audition for it a couple of times,” Chris Pratt added in the book. Jeremey Latcham, the executive producer of Guardians of the Galaxy, also shared that it was his wife who thought that the actor would be perfect for the role.

“I remember showing her all the audition tapes, and she was like, ‘You want someone hunky and funny? The guy from Everwood. I think he’s on Parks and Rec now. But on Everwood, he was so hot,'” explained Latcham.

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord seems to be the excellent choice as the actor brings an easygoing charisma and a charm that everyone likes.

Must Read: Travis Scott Concert Tragedy: Use Of Spiked Drugs Under Review For Cardiac Arrest Cases

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube