Actor Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is all set to hit the Indian big screen on December 17.

Spider-man: No Way Home will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Holland‘s version of Peter Parker made its debut in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and went on to feature in two solo movies and two ‘Avengers’ films.

The poster of the film was unveiled on Monday. It shares a glimpse of William Dafoe’s Green Goblin in the background. Meanwhile, Dr. Otto Octavius also known as Doc Ock’s mechanical arms, Electro’s lighting, and sand from Sandman can also be seen.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s President Kevin Feige has urged fans not to get overexcited about Spider-Man: No Way Home, amid rumours that actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are set to return.

There has been a lot of speculation about Spider-man: No Way Home, with rumours suggesting that Garfield and Maguire are both set to reprise their roles as the legendary hero, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Feige told Empire magazine: “Rumours are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true. The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don’t get.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

