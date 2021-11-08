Vin Diesel penned down a message for his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson while asking him to come back for the tenth part of the franchise. For those who are unaware, the two actors had a fallout in 2016 on the set of the film, The Fate of the Furious. Since then, The Rock parted ways with the Fast franchise and went along with Hobbs & Shaw.

Advertisement

The feud between the co-stars became sensational and a topic for discussions for years. Recently, The Rock opened up about it, and as per the reports, he met with Diesel to settle everything.

Now, Vin Diesel has shared a message publicly for Dwayne Johnson, and it is the most vulnerable the F9 star has ever been on social media. As the Fast & Furious franchise is reaching its end, wanting Johnson back makes sense. Using a photo from the film Fast Five, Vin took to Instagram to share the message, which read, “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10.”4

“As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come,” the message written by Vin Diesel for Dwayne Johnson read. “Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfil my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!”

“I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfil your destiny,” it continued.

Even though Dwayne Johnson earlier said that he will not be coming back for Fast & Furious 10 or 11 and it will be made without him, can this post by Vin Diesel mean, The Rock might appear in it after all? The film is set to be released on 7 April 2023 and will stage the eleventh instalment.

Must Read: Kristen Stewart Wants To Play A Villain In James Bond Film: “I Haven’t Done A Baddie Yet”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube