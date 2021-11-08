There is a lot happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we speak. The newest movie on the line directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals is a complete revamp from the content that has churned out of the Marvel mill in the past decade. Amongst all the other celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, one of them is the Game Of Thrones alumni Kit Harington. And now he is talking about crossing paths with another GOT alumni in the MCU.

Advertisement

Spoilers ahead! Kit Harington joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Eternals as Dane Whitman aka the Black Knight. The movie does not reveal his identity until the very last end credit scene as he gets ready to take up the mantle. The actor in his latest interview has now spoken about reuniting Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen from Game Of Thrones. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Emilia Clarke is also joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ show Secret Invasion. Kit Harington now talks about reuniting with her in another franchise. As per Screenrant he says, “No, we haven’t. That would slightly blow my mind, I think, because me and Emilia had a lot together. So if we ended up crossing paths in a different franchise, I think we’d have a good old giggle about that.”

Meanwhile, Kit Harington also talks about Dane Whitman’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says that there is no decided plan for him. He said, “There is no roadmap that I know of at the moment. If they have ideas about where my character goes, I’m not privy to it. All I know is that when I came on board, they said, ‘There’s a really interesting future for this character, and if you read up about him, there are many different ways we could go with him.’ And that intrigues me.”

Kit Harington added, “If I look at the comics and I look at what I read on the Internet about him, I’m fascinated by the idea that any character in any story is driven by some addiction to something. And with [Dane Whitman], it’s very palpable that this sword, this blade, has an addictive pull on him, and I find that really interesting.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information about the same.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home To Release In India On 17th December, New Poster Unveils The Multiverse

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube