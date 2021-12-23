CM Punk had always been vocal about his differences with WWE, and he spoke aggressively after his exit from the company. When he joined AEW, viewers were assured that the Straight Edge Society’s star will be going in full throttle against Vince McMahon and his company. Keep reading to know about his latest words.

We believe in Punk for not mincing his words. Right on his debut in AEW, he had taken a dig at WWE. And ever since, he has taken pot shots multiple times. Now, once again he has bashed his previous company, and this time it’s about their surprising releases of this year.

Talking to Sportsnation, CM Punk said, “Talents that have impressed me so far? There’s so many young guys I think the future of AEW is in such good hands. Most of the younger guys that we have that we’re gonna wind up spotlighting in the next five years or so are in their early 20s. I mean, Britt Baker. God, Hook, I mean, everybody seems to love Hook. Guys had one match, you know what I mean?”

“I just think we take our time with our talents, and AEW as a whole is still a baby, two years old. And we’re going to be moving to TBS in the new year. That’s a big step. And just taking time and fostering the new talents instead of just kind of throwing them out there and having a sink or swim attitude helps, ” CM Punk added while taking a dig at WWE’s recent releases.

Well, it will be interesting to see if someone from WWE responds to CM Punk’s hard hitting dig.

