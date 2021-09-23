Advertisement

CM Punk has a separate fan base for what he says, unapologetically. Thanks to that unfiltered attitude, Punk has made some loyal friends as well as enemies. From his days in WWE, the Straight Edge Society superstar has been a critic of Hulk Hogan. His dislike for Hogan continues to date and the latest statement is proof.

Punk recently spoke about the huge pop he received in Chicago, on his AEW Rampage’s debut. He also addressed the comparisons between his reception with that of WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. He believes Stone Cold was the bigger star than Hogan.

While talking on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, CM Punk said, “It’s like the kids say, there’s levels to this (audience reaction/pops), and you don’t know until you ascend to those levels. And one of the things I’ve always hated about the wrestling business is, there’s exceptions to the rule, some people are good about it, but there’s always been people who have gotten to a certain level, and they’re almost taught and the culture is fostered for them to believe that they need to make sure nobody else gets to that level.”

CM Punk continued, “You throwing my name in the hat with somebody like Steve Austin, who’s arguably biggest star the business has ever seen. A lot of this is subjective, though. You can make the argument, ‘Oh, no, well, Hulk Hogan is a bigger star than Steve Austin,’ but then you look at business periods, and eras, and box office receipts and all that other stuff. I think Hogan’s a piece of sh*t, so obviously, I’m gonna be like, ‘Steve Austin, yay.’ What it what it feels like. I don’t have the words to describe what it feels like. What I know I feel like is I want to help everybody on the AEW roster f*cking get there. That’s what I know.”

Punk made his AEW debut on 20th August 2021 at The First Dance event of Rampage. He made his in-ring debut on 5th September at All Out pay-per-view, winning against Darby Allin.

