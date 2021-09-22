Britney Spears Netflix documentary to explore conservatorship
Britney Spears Netflix Documentary To Explore Conservatorship (Pic Credit: Instagram/britneyspears)

A documentary based on pop singer Britney Spears is one step closer to the screen and will be on Netflix.

A trailer teaser for the film ‘Britney Vs. Spears’ confirms, reports variety.com.

In the 18-second clip, Spears is heard leaving a message for an attorney in 2009. A trailer is expected to drop on Wednesday, September 22 and the documentary itself on September 28 ahead of Spears’ next court date on September 29.

