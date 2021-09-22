A documentary based on pop singer Britney Spears is one step closer to the screen and will be on Netflix.

A trailer teaser for the film ‘Britney Vs. Spears’ confirms, reports variety.com.

In the 18-second clip, Spears is heard leaving a message for an attorney in 2009. A trailer is expected to drop on Wednesday, September 22 and the documentary itself on September 28 ahead of Spears’ next court date on September 29.

The documentary is being directed by Erin Lee Carr and has been underway for more than a year.

The documentary is said to centre around Britney Spears’ highly unusual conservatorship and will feature key figures in Spears’ orbit.

It is unclear, though highly unlikely that Spears herself will appear in the project, given how closely guarded she has been from media opportunities throughout the course of her conservatorship.

Earlier this month, Spears’ father Jamie asked a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship. Of his daughter, an attorney wrote in the request, “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

News of the Netflix doc follows Hulu’s “Framing Britney Spears,” which was distributed in collaboration with FX as part of “The New York Times Presents” series.

It focused partly on the #FreeBritney fan movement that has said, for years, that the singer is being held under a conservatorship against her will caused an uproar on social media and a catapulted interest into Spears’ unusual 13-year conservatorship.

From the time that the New York Times documentary was released, Spears’ situation has been thrust into the centre of the international news cycle, following Spears giving her own testimony, for the first time ever, on June 23, during her first public court hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse.

Ever since the hearing, where Spears called her conservatorship “abusive”, the singer’s legal battle has continued with unwavering support from Hollywood and fans around the globe, not to mention heightened media scrutiny and fan investigations into each and every legal filing.

Carr, the daughter of the late David Carr, the noted journalist and author, is best known for exploring criminal justice in her projects, which include Netflix’s ‘How to Fix a Drug Scandal’ and ‘I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter’ for HBO.

