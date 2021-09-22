Advertisement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are once again making the news over their endless legal battles. The couple who met on the sets of the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith were the It Couple of Hollywood. When the news of their divorce hit the headlines, no one would have anticipated their legal war to go on for this long. Pitt and Jolie share six kids, Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox, Knox, Zahara and Pax. After the two split up, a long custody battle of their five kids began.

Recently, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to review the custody case after last month’s court ruling of removing private judge John Ouderkirk from the case. He also argued that Jolie was unfairly given full custody of their five minor children after the removal of their private judge.

Now, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie find themselves still at odds over their lavish estate they co-own in France. As per some reports, Pitt’s company Mondo Bongo has sued Jolie’s company, Nouvel, claiming that she tried to cut him out of a lucrative deal to offload her shares in Chateau Miraval.

As per the report, the complaint accuses Angelina Jolie of attempting to offload her 50% share in the 1,000-acre, $164 million Chateau Miraval in Correns, France without allegedly allowing Brad Pitt, the first option to buy her out. For those unaware, Quimicum owns and controls Chateau Miraval, the former couple’s estate and winery, which is reportedly worth $164 million. It was also the same place where Pitt and Jolie tied the knot in 2014.

According to Page Six, as part of their initial agreement, Brad and Angelina had agreed to ask each other for permission if they ever wanted to sell their shares for the estate. Pitt’s company has accused Jolie of trying to sell her shares without giving Pitt the right of first refusal.

Angelina Jolie also recently opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt. She gave an insight into the split while talking to The Guardian and mentioned it arising out of the fear for her children’s safety. She also called it a tough decision and said, “I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”

