Scarlett Johansson took everyone by storm after she charged Disney bosses over Black Widow’s hybrid release, i.e., theater as well as digital platform. However, due to the ongoing feud, Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared that the upcoming talent deals are undergoing a reset, as the pandemic changed a lot of things.

The Avengers actress filed a case against Disney, where she alleged that the dual release of her film was a breach of her contract. However, Disney was quick to issue their statement and they put forth their decisions that the actress was aware about the move and claimed that her film outgrossed the majority of the Marvel projects.

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek did not talk about Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit, he said “We’ve got a deal that’s conceived under a certain set of conditions that actually results in a movie that’s being released in a completely different set, so there’s a bit of a reset that’s going on right now, and ultimately we’ll think about that as we do our future talent deals and plan for that and make sure that that’s incorporated. But right now, we’ve got sort of this middle position where we’re trying to do right by the talent. I think the talent’s trying to do right by us, and we’re just sort of figuring out our way to bridge the gap.”

Further in his statement, the CEO defended the studio by saying that talent is their most important asset and “As we always have, we will compensate them fairly, per the terms of the contracts that they agreed to us with.”

Disney CEO Bob Chapek also said he is “confident” about long-term subscriber growth and expected to see an increase in subscribers for Disney+ despite production delays caused by the delta variant.

