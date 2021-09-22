Advertisement

Willie Garson, the actor who plays the role of Stanford Blatch in the original series of Sex and the City, has passed away at the age of 57. Garson created one of the most beloved characters of witty and stylish best male friend of Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. He even reprised the role of the same character for the franchise’s films, Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2.

Garson was also recently filming HBO Max’s upcoming revival series And Just Like That. Through his years of acting, he garnered a huge fan following who loved watching the actor in the HBO series.

Advertisement

As per the reports, the cause behind Willie Garson’s death is not revealed, but Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of Sex and the City and And Just Like That, said in a statement on Tuesday that Garson had been sick. King said, “The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson. His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That.”

He added, “He was there – giving us his all – even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.” Meanwhile, HBO also released a statement that read, “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a light for everyone in his universe. He created one of HBO’s most beloved characters and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years.”

Check out the post here:

Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a light for everyone in his universe. He created one of HBO's most beloved characters and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/EPU4skdLL3 — HBO (@HBO) September 22, 2021

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend condolences to his family and loved ones,” it continued. Other celebrities also started to post a tribute to the late actor through social media.

Mario Cantone, who plays Garson’s on-screen partner in Sex and the City, said, “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

Willie Garson’s television career included roles in some of the most iconic and high-profile shows from the 90s and 2000’s such as Twin Peaks, Friends, The X-Files, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ally McBeal, Boy Meets World and more. May he rest in peace.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds Has A Witty Response To Gerald Butler’s Comment Of Being Unaware Of ‘Free Guy’ & It Will Sting Him For A Long

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube