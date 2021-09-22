Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is kind of being reshaped and given an all-new avatar. The studio has done things that they haven’t in the last three-phase and we can see the buzz phase 4 has already created. So now while the studio who has acquired Fox and now holds rights to the first families too, will think of bringing them back. One of these characters is Wolverine and the studio will obviously be keen on bringing back the part touched by Hugh Jackman. But that isn’t the news.

Over the past few months, we have already heard that Marvel is making sure they make most of the Fox acquisition. The rumour mill also churned out that the makers have already approached Hugh Jackman to reprise Logan and even had plans to how he will be back. He is dead in the films technically to brush up your memory.

Advertisement

Taking the new a step ahead now, Kevin Feige has decided to make the Wolverine movie with an R-rating. But there is a twist in this too. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per We Got This Covered report, Kevin Feige who was speculatively sceptical about making an R-rated Disney flick during Deadpool 3 decision-making period, is now himself planning another. The Marvel President now wants to make an R-rated Wolverine project that will bring the fan favourite Logan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The same report later gives a heart-breaking update though. As per it, the Wolverine project that is being planned with an R-rating will not feature Hugh Jackman. Of course, the studio is in conversation with the actor and he has ruled out a comeback completely, but this is not the one he will reprise his Logan. Rather it will be a new actor playing the character who will portray the part with the same ferocity and complex morals.

How excited are you about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Jessica Chastain Reveals The Real Reason Of Getting Replaced By Jennifer Lawrence In ‘American Hustle’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube