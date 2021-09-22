Advertisement

Nothing is really affecting Amber Heard and her body of work. The actor who has been crowned as one of the most hated celebrities on the Internet, has only achieved new heights and has not even been a bit bothered about the negative buzz, at least in the public eye. Amid a massive backlash and demand to cut her down, she continues to be a part of the Arthur Fleck saga and will be seen in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom playing Mera. But there is more for Mera on the plate.

Amber for the major part of the past year has been in the headlines due to the controversy around her. The actor was a part of the Libel filed by former husband Johnny Depp against a British tabloid that called him a wife-beater. This was in reference to Heard and his alleged violent relationship. Hell broke loose as Depp lost and he has to face the consequences. His fans were quick enough to demand the Aquaman stars firing from her lucrative projects.

But contradictory to the demand we have been hearing that the actor is all geared up to stay in the DCEU as Mera. Not just that, she has already been roped in for the third part and not just that she probably has a standalone spin-off for her character too. There is an update now. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Now as per a We Got This Covered report, if the standalone spin-off revolving around Amber Heard’s Mera happens anytime soon, it will be made for the streaming. Which means a new project for HBO Max. Meanwhile, Heard is with Jason Momoa and James Wan shooting for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom in London.

Most recently Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom producer Peter Safran had spoken about reviving Amber Heard and going against the backlash she has been receiving. He said, “I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure. You gotta do what’s best for the movie. We felt that if it’s James Wan, and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was. One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes. You have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it.”

