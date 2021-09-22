Advertisement

One thing apart from his acting chops, Tom Cruise is popular across the globe for his panache and style that he carries on and off camera. Many things from his clothes in Mission Impossible to many other accessories with and around him have always made it to the style statements of people across the globe. Making news now is one of his most iconic cars and it has now being sold for a massive amount.

If you are a fan of Tom Cruise, you have to love the 1983 release Risky Business and if you remember that cult movie, you must remember the iconic vehicle Cruise drove in the movie. The Porsche 928 became the Cruise car and was one of the most sought after models back in its time. The same car drove by the Hollywood superstar most recently made it to an auction and was sold for a price that has made it a record holder for any auction sale of Porsche 928 ever. Read in to know everything you should about the same.

The model that dates back to 1979 was out up for auction at Barrett-Jackson 2021 in Houston, Texas. As per a Comicbook report, it was sold for a whopping $1.98 Million. In Indian currency, it is roughly converted to a sum over Rs 14 Crores. The amount has registered itself as the highest price for an auctioned Porsche 928.

The description for Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928 read, “The highlight of Barrett-Jackson’s Inaugural Houston Auction was undoubtedly the record-breaking sale of the 1979 Porsche 928 driven by Tom Cruise in the film “Risky Business.” Breaking world records for the sale of any Porsche 928 from any year, this piece of automotive and pop culture history sold for $1.98 million on Saturday afternoon in Houston.”

It added, “The hero car from the film, this vehicle was most notably featured in the film’s signature chase scene that culminated in Cruise, looking straight into the camera, declaring the German carmaker’s slogan, “Porsche. There is no substitute.”

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is now gearing up for the release of Mission Impossible 7. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

