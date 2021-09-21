Advertisement

Nicole Kidman opens up about her relationship with Tom Cruise. The actress is known for rarely speaking about the eleven years of marriage between her and Cruise. They were the talk of the town when they were in a relationship but caught their fans by the wind after announcing their divorce. Even though it has been years since Kidman and Cruise were together, everyone is still very much fascinated by them.

The Big Little Lies star has recently addressed the media frenzy surrounding them when they were together. She has opened up about her relationship with the Mission Impossible actor, which ended in 2001.

Advertisement

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Nicole Kidman talks about her marriage with Tom Cruise and all the media fascination around it. Nicole says candidly, “I was young. I think I offered it up?” when asked about the scrutiny she faced. “Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way,” she added.

While talking about her relationship with Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman continued, “I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach.” She added, “My husband, Keith [Urban], says that when he met me, he said, ‘How’s your heart?’ And I apparently responded, ‘Open.'”

The couple met each other way back in 1989 before beginning production on Days of Thunder. In 1990, the two got married and went on to adopt two children, Isabella and Connor. They appeared in the movie Eyes Wide Shut in 1999, and just two years later, Cruise filed for a divorce.

After their breakup, the actors have respected their children’s privacy. A source told PEOPLE that Cruise “loves all his children. And each of them has a right to their own story.” Whereas Nicole said, “I’m very private about all that. “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” when asked about her kids by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Now, Nicole Kidman is married to the Australian singer, Keith Urban and both share two kids, Sunday and Faith, together. Tom Cruise married Katie Holmes but ended up with another divorce in 2012.

Must Read: Iron Man Fame Gwyneth Paltrow Finally Explains Why She & Brad Pitt Had ‘Matching Haircuts’ When They Dated

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube