One of the most anticipated movies to be coming out of the Marvel mill now is Eternals. The movie that brings powerhouses of talent like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani and many others is a project fans have been waiting for age. Of course, it has a lot riding on its back and the biggest question it has to answer is the absence of this team while the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Eternals takes us thousands of years back to the origin of the team that has been the biggest mystery in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie while talking to us about their capabilities also touches the question about them not helping the Avengers in their battle with Thanos. Chloé Zhao, who is also making her Marvel debut as the director of the Angelina Jolie starrer now talks about the same and more. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao says her Eternals is here to answer all the questions. He says one will understand why and how complicated not helping made them feel. “[The audience] will understand why,” Zhao assures Total Film in the upcoming issue of the magazine, featuring Eternals on the cover. “Not only why, but how complicated not interfering made them feel. We explore that. You’ll see that in the film. The Eternals were instructed not to interfere with any human conflict unless Deviants are involved. There’s a reason why that’s the case. And that was the instruction from the prime Celestial Arishem.”

“What excited me is the idea of going back in time, and exploring [the time] before Thanos was born, before anyone was born,” Eternals director Chloé Zhao adds while talking about why she took up the project. “Where does the MCU go back in time? And that brings us to the mythology of the Celestials. Anything involving the Celestials is going to be at a huge scale level of complication, let’s put it that way.”

Eternals hits the big screen on November 5. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

