Game of Thrones has a stellar ensemble cast and we have no complaints with who played what. But did you know some GoT actors auditioned for other roles before played these audience-loved ones? Well, one of these was Conleth Hill aka Master of Whisperers to King Robert Baratheon, King Joffrey Baratheon and King Tommen Baratheon.

In a past conversation, he revealed that he audition for a role that’ almost the exact opposite of what he finally played on the fantasy show. Any guesses? Well, it was that of King Robert Baratheon (played Mark Addy). Read on to know all about it.

In a past conversation with The Huffington Post, Conleth Hill revealed that his initial audition for Game Of Thrones was not for Varys – The Spider. The actor went on record and said that he first auditioned for the role of the pretty loud and hairier Robert Baratheon. While the role of the Baratheon king was finally played by Mark Addy, Hill spoke about his audition.

While talking about his first Game Of Thrones audition, Conleth Hill said, “[The rumours are] true, to be honest.” He added, “But I have to say that I came out of the meeting, which went all right, and looked who was in after me, saw who it was, and went, ‘Well, he’d be all right for it,’ and he was, and he got it. You know, that’s showbiz.”

Talking about how he landed the role of the most powerful eunuch in the entire Seven Kingdoms, the Game Of Thrones actor said, “I read for it, parts of the dungeon scene with Ned and the chest scene where he explains how he was made from sort of a slave to the security of Westeros.” He added, “I think once I had already accepted the part, they said, “How do you feel about shaving your head?” Well, we guess he was fine with going bold as we saw him win hearts as Varys.

In case you are wondering about the scenes he read, the scene with Ned in the dungeon took place in Season 1 and marks the first time we get a look at Varys’ true motives. As for the other one he described, this scene takes place in Season 3 where Varys explains to Tyrion how he became a eunuch.

