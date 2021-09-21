Advertisement

Game of Thrones took ensembles casting to a whole new level. While the show features huge talents like Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Richard Madden, Nathalie Emmanuel, Liam Cunningham, it also featured singers, bodybuilders/wrestlers, and more in its credits. One of these is p*rn stars.

Shocked? Well, you shouldn’t be. With the amount of s*x and n*dity shown over the several seasons, expecting a p*rn star in its credit shouldn’t be surprising. What has blown us over though, is that the show had not one, not two but six adult actresses.

Want to know which p*rn stars were part of Game Of Thrones? Well, scroll down to get a gist about who they are, what they played on the show as well as a little about their professional life.

Sibel Kekilli – Shae

Sibel Kekilli played Shae Tyrion Lannister’s (Peter Dinklage) now-deceased mistress in Game Of Thrones. This p*rn star had the most screen time as compared to the others on the list and even played an important part in his fate and then flee from King’s Landing. For those who do not remember, Sibel’s character met Tyrion during the earlier seasons and accompanied him to the capital city when he was Hand of the King.

It was her testimony against Tyrion in his nephew, King Joffrey Baratheon’s (Jack Gleeson) death that led to his imprisonment. In the end, the imp killed her soon after she had s*x with his father.

Before Sibel Kekilli entered mainstream acting and starred in Game Of Thrones, she made a name for herself in the adult film industry – where she was known as Dilara.

Sahara Knight

Sahara Knight was cast in Games Of Thrones as one of Peter Baelish’s (Aidan Gillen) prostitutes. She was seen as one of the pupils in Littlefinger’s brothel in King’s Landing. Knight appeared in one of the show’s most controversial s*x scenes, alongside Esme Bianco. Alas, her role ended in Season 2.

Before joining the adult entertainment industry, Knight worked as a clothing technologist for six years. Despite joining the industry in her 30s, Sahara has appeared in over 60 adult films.

Aeryn Walker

Aeryn Walker appeared in the 4th season of Game Of Thrones. She played one of Craster’s wives. For those who do not remember, Craster (Robert Pugh) was the wilding who lived North of the Wall. He was also Gilly’s (y Hannah Murray) husband and father.

On the ‘other’ professional front, Aeryn is an Australian amateur p*rn star known for “costume play.”

Maisie Dee

Maisie Dee played Daisy, one of Petyr Baelish’s prostitutes, in Game of Thrones. She joined the show in Season 2 as a brothel worker and was famously on the receiving end of King Joffrey’s sadism (remember which scene we are talking about?). Unfortunately, she didn’t appear in Season 4.

Maisie is more famously known as a British p*rn actor.

Samantha Bentley

Samantha Bentley appeared briefly in Game Of Thrones Season 4 as one of the prostitutes opposite Davos Seaworth. Samantha while talking about working on the show, Bentley once said, “It’s such a different experience. For example, a closed set is 100 people. If a p*rn set is closed, it’s the camera dude and whoever is f*cking. They say closed set and still have 100 people – an entire crew!”

Bentley is also a British p*rn star and has won several awards for her work in the adult industry. In fact, as per reports, she was even crowned Best Female Performer at the UK Adult Producers Awards in 2013. She also won the prestigious Best All-Girl Group S*x Scene at the 2013 AVN Awards apart from featuring in a Wiz Khalifa video.

Jessica Jensen

Jessica Jensen, the then-24-year-old adult actress appeared on Games Of Thrones as one of the nude extras in Season 3.

Before entering the p*rnographic content world, Jessica worked as an insurance saleswoman. The failure there led her to try her hand at modeling, which then found her being drawn towards the adult film industry.

(with inputs from ScoopWhoop)

Did you know this trivia about Games of Thrones?

