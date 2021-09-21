Advertisement

Korean pop band BTS perform at the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals event on Monday (in India, it’s Tuesday evening), reports Billboard.com.

“Watch live as world leaders join @antonioguterres & special guests @BTS_twt at our SDG Moment event to inspire action for the #GlobalGoals & a better world for everyone. Tune in here Monday, 20 September at 8am EST!,” tweeted the United Nations on Monday morning.

Don’t miss musical performance by special guests @BTS_twt at UNHQ! They join @antonioguterres & world leaders at our SDG Moment event to inspire action for the #GlobalGoals & a better world for everyone. Tune in here Monday, 20 September at 8am EST! pic.twitter.com/brMxwb0xZ2 — United Nations (@UN) September 19, 2021

Fellow K-pop superstars Blackpink have also been named as Sustainable Development Goals Advocates, joining an illustrious roster of advocates that include actor Forest Whitaker, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai, director/screenwriter Richard Curtis (Bridget Jones’ Diary), youth activist Valentina Muñoz and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals are a “blueprint for fighting poverty and hunger, confronting the climate crisis, achieving gender equality and much more,” according to a statement about the SDG Moment 2021 movement.

Last week, BTS tweeted about their fight for one of the Moment’s goals, writing, “If we believe there’s hope, we will find the way. We stand against racial discrimination and hate speech. Go to https://bit.ly/Keeping-The-Promise to join us. Choose your promise to help achieve the #GlobalGoals. Let’s do this together.”

The Korean girl pop band Blackpink were appointed as advocates for the UN Conference on Climate Change in 2020.

In a statement about their goal to encourage young people to take climate action and bring positive change to the world, Blackpink said, “we truly believe in the importance of collective action. We will only be able to make a difference when we come together, for the good of everyone. Now is the time to act for a safer tomorrow and a better future.

