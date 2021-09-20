Advertisement

BTS’s V fan came charging at the singer in front of a restaurant in New York. The South Korean boy band has become a worldwide sensation through their hit songs and record-breaking albums. The group which consists of Suga, Jin, Jimin, J Hope, RM, Jungkook and V, have made their way to New York ahead of their UNGA speech.

The Bangtan Boys will be representing their country as celebrity diplomats at the UN. The South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, met with the band and appointed them as diplomats for the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

This moment has not only sky-rocketed BTS’ fame to the presidential level but also made BTS ARMY lose their minds. Even though the band has a huge fan following who surprises their idols with expensive and elaborate gifts, some things are not in their good books as well. A video was released on the internet which showed a fan charging at Kim Taehyung, aka V.

Watch the video here:

BTS’ V looked handsome as ever in a white shirt and black pants as he made his way through the car to the restaurant. The singer walked ahead, unfazed by the whole situation, while his security team quickly got hold of the fan. Moreover, it was reported that fans also gathered outside the JFK airport to meet and greet the boy band upon their arrival.

Some reports also stated that some fans were also able to share the name of the hotel along with the room numbers, much to the disappointment of the rest of the ARMY. While some fans also initiated a trend to urge people to respect the privacy of the artists.

Even though V walked away coolly, with no harm done, the security for the boys was on alert. While talking about BTS at the UNGA, President Moon Jae-in called the boys a “special presidential envoy for future generations and culture.” The group also collected diplomatic passports, new roles, and their first assignment then.

