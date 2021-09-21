Advertisement

Fast & Furious director Justin Lin wants to continue the franchise after its final film. Lin has worked on the last five films of the series and will be directing the final two movies, which will be released in the next couple of years. The director is arguably the godfather of the franchise, as creating most of the flicks. Each film gets more bombastic and grandiose than the last one, with even a scene in space in the latest installment, F9: The Fast Saga.

Another thing that has also been highlighted gradually is the importance of family with its ever-growing ensemble cast. Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, and the late Paul Walker are a few of the many actors and actresses who have starred in the films.

Recently, Justin Lin met with ScreenRant to discuss F9 as well as the future of the Fast & Furious franchise. Lin explained that he had several conversations with his actors about their characters and how there is enough room to tell stories via streaming channels regardless of the main series coming to an end. Lin said, “Well, obviously things have shifted, and they change. And obviously, you think about TV, it’s streaming. Streaming, there’s all these different mediums.”

“One of the things I enjoy most about making these films is the element of talking to the actors about their characters and their journey because our cast and our world have become so big. And I can tell you 80% of our conversation you don’t see on screen,” Justin Lin continued while talking about the future of Fast & Furious.

Fans have already seen that the franchise can exist outside of the main story as seen in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, which was a standalone film at the time of its release, except for the part where they introduce Han and the brief Dom cameo.

Even though Justin Lin has shown his interest in carrying on the Fast & Furious franchise even after its final film, there hasn’t been any confirmation on the same. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds but for now, they can enjoy the last two movies.

