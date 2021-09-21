Advertisement

Daniel Craig is one of the famous Hollywood celebrities who has been playing the iconic spy James Bond for 5 movies – since 2006. He has now spoken about his views on the topic of having a female James Bond.

In a statement, the Casino Royale actor said that he couldn’t “see any reason why ultimately a woman cannot play the James Bond character”. Although the actor took a 180-degree turn on his comments in a recent interview saying that actresses deserve their own roles.

Daniel Craig, who will appear as James Bond for the fifth and final time, expressed his thoughts saying that “there should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour”. While speaking with Radio Times the actor added that “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

Daniel Craig’s 007 mantle is confirmed to be carried by a woman in the fifth movie “No Time To Die”. It is to be noted that Lashana Lynch will be featured in the movie as Nomi, who is the first female secret service agent surviving the famous suffix, but she isn’t a substitute for James bond. The actress’s casting led to streams of speculations of her being the next Bond, but director Barbara Broccoli eliminated all the rumours last year.

In a statement she gave to Variety in 2020, the long-time James Bond director said, “James Bond can be of any colour, but he is male.” She continued, “I believe we should be creating new characters for women – strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

In his interview with Radio Times, Daniel Craig spoke about why he returned to his character as bond. “To be completely honest, I was thinking, ‘I don’t know if I can do another one of these.’ I finished filming Spectre with a broken leg,” Craig explained. He continued, “To your point about being in my fifties now, I thought, ‘Do I have this in me? Do I want to go through all of this?’ I needed a break. But a little more skill in the answer might have been better. I was joking, but it came across as ungrateful.”

No Time to Die, which is the character James Bond’s 25th movie for the franchise, is one of the movies that were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be Craig’s last project as the world-famous spy.

The movie which is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga also stars Oscar-winner Rami Malek as villain Lyutsifer Safin, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, and Naomie Harris. The movie is set to release on Thursday, October 7th, in the UAE.

