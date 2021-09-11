Advertisement

Daniel Craig revealed that Hugh Jackman helped him handle his struggles with fame. The James Bond actor is going to star as the secret agent, once again in the 25th film in the 007 franchise, No Time to Die. It will also be Craig’s fifth film where he portrays the role of Bond. The actor candidly opened up about the difficulties he faced after he became an actor.

Craig also recently shared his opinions on what went wrong with the James Bond film, Quantum of Solace. It was his second appearance as 007 and was considered as one of the worst Daniel’s Bond films.

Advertisement

In the Apple TV+’s documentary, Being James Bond, Daniel Craig revealed the dark side of being famous. He explained how the fame he collected by becoming James Bond was a mental health challenge. He even said that he was “physically and mentally under siege.” This is not the first time that the actor has spoken about this topic. Back in 2015, he shared another shocking thing but also revealed how Hugh Jackman helped him.

As per the reports, Daniel Craig said that he would rather “slash (his) wrists” than play James Bond again. In the documentary, the actor explained that help came to him from the most unexpected place. His fellow star, Hugh Jackman, “helped (him) to come to terms” with the fame.

“My personal life was affected by being that famous all of a sudden. I used to lock myself in and close the curtains, I was in cloud cuckoo land. I was physically and mentally under siege… [Hugh Jackman] helped me to come to terms with it and appreciate it,” shared Craig.

Daniel Craig first stepped in the shoes of James Bond back in 2006’s Casino Royale and gained huge popularity. Hugh Jackman proved to be an amazing friend by helping the actor, who has worked on several films since then.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Indulge In A Jaw-Dropping Steamy Kissing Session On The Red Carpet Of Venice Film Festival

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube