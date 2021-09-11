Advertisement

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have gotten back together, the couple has shared several PDA moments while the fans can’t keep their eyes off the photos and the news. The pair rekindled their romance after years, and now, they have decided to go full steam ahead. Recently, the two hit the news once again for charming their way through the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival.

Jennifer and Ben met each other way back in the early 2000s. A romance sparked between the two, which even led to as far as getting engaged. However, it was quite short-lived as the couple broke up in 2004.

Recently, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first red carpet appearance ever since they have gotten back together. The pair attended the 2021 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Ben’s new film, The Last Duel. For the event, J.Lo rocked a white mermaid style Georges Hobeika gown with a low deep V-neckline. Her neck was gleaming with a string of Swarovski crystal accents.

Jennifer Lopez also wore a Cartier bracelet, earrings, ring set with yellow diamonds, an ornate silver handbag, and Jimmy Choo heels. While, Ben Affleck looked handsome as ever in a black tuxedo, black shoes, and a bow tie. As they walked down the red carpet, Jennifer and Ben could not take their eyes off each other and as per the reports, the fans went wild after the two stepped out of the car.

Check out the photos here:

jennifer lopez and ben affleck made their first red carpet appearance together today 😭 pic.twitter.com/UxBUmP80Dw — 2000s (@gwendalupe) September 10, 2021

On top of looking absolutely dazzling, the couple shared another romantic moment oozing with PDA on the red carpet. While the paparazzi clicked their photos, the singer and the actor held hands and kissed, causing more excitement to the fans.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their reunion official back in July after the two were seen together in Europe. After that, they have been spotted out several times and Ben was even seen browsing through engagement rings a few months ago.

