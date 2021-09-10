Advertisement

Marvel’s Shang Chi is pulling off wonders at the box office. The film has surpassed all the expectations, bringing in hope for exhibitors. Let’s see how it has fared so far in the domestic market along with its global numbers.

Shang Chi released on 3rd September across the globe. In the domestic market (US and Canada), the film enjoyed the benefit of the Labor Day holiday, resulting in a 4-day extended weekend. Now, we have the latest update on the collections after a 5-day theatrical run.

In the domestic market, Marvel‘s latest release has already crossed $100 million in just 5 days. The film has made $101.29 million till now, as per Box Office Mojo. In the international market too, Simu Liu’s superhero flick is enjoying a good run. In international circuits, the film has made $56.41 million, making a global tally of $157.70 million.

Shang Chi is currently playing in 4,300 theatres in the domestic market, to become the biggest release of the pandemic era.

Meanwhile, recently we learned that Marvel’s latest superhero is a new Avenger.

Shang Chi as per a video shared by Marvel on their YouTube channel is now officially an Avenger.

Marvel had shared a short trailer to announce the release of their much-awaited movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The trailer gave us glimpses of the veteran Avengers including Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and Chris Evans’ Captain America. We are later taken to Simu Liu’s hero and the announcement breaks the screen saying, “Marvel’s New Avenger.” And this is the movement Liu has been roped in for the greater good.

Stay tuned for more box office updates.

