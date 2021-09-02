Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded its wings since it released the first film, Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr., in 2008. Since then, the studio has created 24 movies, several series and spin-offs and even opened Avenger Campus, a theme park based on Marvel. Various talented actors and actresses have been cast for the new superheroes and characters introduced by the studio.

Marvel is currently in its Phase 4, which began with the release of Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and much more.

As fans wait to watch their favourite heroes on screen, they can also look forward to a few newly imagined Marvel-themed sneakers. The UK-based store, The Sole Supplier, has advertised a new line of “Super Shoes”. These shoes feature Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Black Widow and Loki. Even though the sneakers are not for sale, the concept art takes the classic shoes and reimagines them with a Marvel-style twist.

The first pair shows Air Jordan 1s titled “The Spiderverse”. It uses Marvel’s Spider-Man’s red and blue colours, with collar features and Nike’s Swoosh elements. The cobweb pattern also includes the names Tom Holland, Toby Maquire and Andrew Garfield, the actors who have played the role of the sticky superhero. The next pair, “The Lokis” is a rendered version of green Adidas Forums, which are inspired by Loki.

Following that comes “The Langs” which are Air Jordan 1s based on Antman. Finally, the store introduces “The Romanov’s”, which are black base shoes with a mix of suede and leather texture. This pair is inspired by Black Widow and are a version of Nike Dunks.

Even though Marvel fans are used to merchandise, these sneakers are a fresh take on the franchise. On top of these exciting concept art shoes, MCU has a lot more in store. The studio is going to release Spider-Man: No Way Home and several other big titles soon.

