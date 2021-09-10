Advertisement

If there’s one film that holds the position for being the most erotic & sensual in the world of cinema it is Fifty Shades Of Grey. Based on E. L. James fantasy trilogy, the film stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as the lead. Once during an interview, Dornan revealed how Dakota gave her ‘s*xy notes’ on shooting Fifty Shades Freed together.

It was at Conan O’Brien’s show that Dornan explained his sizzling on-screen chemistry with co-star Dakota.

Jamie Dornan made the big revelation while promoting his film ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ back in 2018 and made an appearance on Conan’s show. The Fifty Shades Of Grey actor revealed how his co-star Dakota Johnson gave him ‘s*xy notes’ while choreographing s*x scenes in the film.

“I guess there’s a s*xy way to take off a girl’s underwear,” Jamie Dornan explained to Conan O’Brien. “There is a more delicate, sensual way to do it. It’s thumbs to the side [of the underwear], and then you sort of shimmy it down.”

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson also spoke about the steamy scenes with E!News and revealed that it takes ‘serious psychological preparation” to prepare for the role of Anastasia Steele.

Dakota said, “I really had to get ready for it each time and know exactly what we were going to do and how we were going to accomplish shooting the scenes, the more intimate ones. Over the course of the three films, it never got easier. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, this old thing,’ you know?”

Watch Jamie Dornan & Conan O’Brien’s conversation here:

What are your thoughts on Dakota Johnson giving ‘s*xy notes’ and lessons to Jamie Dornan on how to remove a girl’s underwear? Tell us in the comments below.

