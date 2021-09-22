Advertisement

Singer Liam Payne has some exciting news for One Direction fans out there! All the 1D buffs had their heartbroken the moment the band decided to go their separate ways. But guess what, Liam just revealed his conversation with Louis Tomlinson and spilled the beans on the reunion. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The fans have been anticipating a reunion forever and were disheartened after the band failed to get together for their 10th anniversary in 2020. Well the big news dropped in today during a recent interview, The singer disclosed that the discussions for a reunion are on! he also added that it may happen sooner than anticipated after having a conversation with Tomlinson about it.

Advertisement

Liam Payne in his recent interview with The Mirror announced that he has discussed with bandmate Louis Tomlinson and it seems both are interested to have a reunion shortly. While speaking about the reunion rumours on Monday night at Tom Parker’s charity concert, said told, “I spoke to Louis about it and we were saying it has to be sooner rather than later”.

Meanwhile, after the group went on break six years ago, all the band members have been working on their individual careers and have met with tremendous achievement through it. Singer Harry Styles after work not only won a Brit Award but also a Grammy for his song Watermelon Sugar. Whereas, Niall Horan has also released two studio albums after signing a solo pact with Capitol Records. Not to forget, Liam Payne’s Strip That Down won hella hearts for his song!

Talking about the band, when Zayn Malik left the group in March 2015, the remaining four members of the band comprising Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson last performed together as a band in December 2015.

There’s indeed no obvious timeline of when the buffs will get a 1D reunion, though Liam and Louis’ conversation feels like a beginning to something great for the fans.

Meanwhile, Liam Payne had newly shared a joyful TikTok video of himself where he was glimpsed showing a hilarious peek of a speculatory One Direction meeting after Zayn Malik’s exit from the band.

Must Read: Sex And The City Fame Willie Garson Passes Away At The Age Of 57

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube