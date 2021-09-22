Advertisement

Stranger Things actor David Harbour has opened up about the secret behind his body transformation. The actor plays the role of Chief Jim Hopper in the series as well as Red Guardian aka Alexei Shostakov in Marvel’s Black Widow. He recently spoke about the coincidence of ending up in Russia in both the series and the film.

In the forthcoming episode of Stranger Things, Harbour ends up in Russia after the events of last season’s finale. While on an interview, he also revealed that he did his best to ensure that he essayed both characters differently, starting from their appearances.

When talking about his body transformation, David Harbour has also revealed the perfect weight loss tip. While at The Public Theater‘s annual gala at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, Harbour spoke to Page Six and said, “It’s just not eating.” He added, “It’s amazing. You try to do all these different things, the protein and the this and that, and then you just stop eating, and you lose weight.”

David Harbour also joked that “putting on weight is my favourite thing,” adding, “I’m really good at it.” Later, he also said, “it’s really s–try to take it off, though.” The actor’s weight loss was motivated by his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. Season 3 of the show left the fans thinking that David’s character has died. However, the season finale showed he was alive in a Russian prison for which Harbour had to shed some weight.

You can watch the Stranger Things 4 teaser here:

“I think you’ll see, nutritionally, it’s not very good for me, mentally and nutritionally,” he said. With the dramatic ending of Stranger Things season 3, Harbour knows that fans are eager for the next episodes of the Netflix show. “I can’t wait, too. I hope they can wait a little longer. I hope we don’t exhaust them with how long it’s taking, but yeah, I can’t wait too,” he exclaimed.

David Harbour added, “It’s the best season. It’s just such an incredible season, the most epic thing we’ve ever done. It’s huge. It spans different continents and also it still has that tremendous heart. It truly is an extraordinary season, and unfortunately, with this damn pandemic, we’ve had to wait and wait.”

