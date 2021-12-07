Jeff Hardy is well known for his notorious things in every promotion he has worked with. It was his addiction issues, due to which Hardy has suffered a lot in the past. Recently, he was sent home by WWE. However, the exact reason is unknown. Jeff’s brother, Matt Hardy has now reacted to the news and shared an update on Jeff’s health.

For those who are unaware, Jeff was on a tour with WWE last weekend. The veteran was in a match in the main event held in Edinburg, Texas. It took place last Saturday, where Jeff, along with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods, was battling against Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

The match was an untelevised one. During the match, Jeff Hardy left the ring and walked into the crowd. WWE’s security followed him. It was later learnt that the 44-year-old veteran was sent back home from the ongoing tour. The entire incident has been termed as a ‘rough night’ by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

While fans continue speculating about Jeff Hardy’s health conditions, his brother and AEW star, Matt Hardy has shared a much-needed update. It’s a good one, to say the least!

During his Twitch stream, Matt Hardy shared, “I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today and he’s OK, he’s good. I think he’ll be fine but once again, this isn’t my business and if he wants to go into it in more detail then he’ll do it himself. Jeff is OK. He is at home and he is OK. It’s not my business. It’s not my story to tell or explain and besides that, I wouldn’t be able to do it justice anyway because it’s not from my perspective so I love my brother and I just want my brother to be okay and healthy.”

Let’s hope Jeff Hardy gets back in action very soon!

