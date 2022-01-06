Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland says that being Spider-Man is one of the best things that has ever happened to him, and he wouldn’t change a thing about it. The latest Spidey film has been doing wonders since its release. People across the globe have been pouring into the theatres to watch Holland’s wall-crawler fight multiversal villains.

Advertisement

The movie begins from where the story was left off in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio has revealed the identity of the superhero, causing the life of Peter Parker and those close to him, like MJ, Ned, and Aunt May, to turn upside down.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a rollercoaster of emotions with a bittersweet ending. (Spoiler warning) Of course, it had Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spidey return for a full-blown fight with the villains, but it also had its fair share of sad moments. Now, while speaking to Marvel, Tom Holland opened up about the movie, including some of its heartbreaking scenes.

Despite how hard some scenes were, Tom Holland says that he wouldn’t “change a single moment of” Spider-Man: No Way Home. He further added how the film has changed his life and what the role means to him. “Honestly, being Spider-Man has changed my life. It’s been incredible. The roller coaster from the moment I got on to the moment we’ve got off has just been absolutely amazing,” he said.

Tom added, “This film really is a celebration of three generations of cinema. I was delighted to kind of be at the helm and be the captain of the ship, which was awesome. It’s been incredible. It’s honestly been the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

It is not just Tom Holland who feels like this. Marvel fans and even the critics share the same sentiments. It can be proven from the near-perfect ratings that Spider-Man: No Way Home has received. Moreover, the movie has also crossed the $1.3 billion mark at the box office worldwide.

Must Read: When Tom Cruise Was Caught Taking Bl*w J*bs By Co-Star Curtis Armstrong: “I Found 3-4 Young Girls Lined Up In The Hall…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube