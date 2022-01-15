South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news recently for two reasons – her split from hubby Naga Chaitanya and her item number in the Allu Arjun-led Pushpa. Well, let’s talk about the latter here and how much she actually charged for the 3-minute dance number.

While reports in November suggested that The Family Man: Season 2 actress charged the makers Rs. 1.5 crores for just her special dance number alongside Allu Arjun, new reports claim it is way more than three times that amount. Wondering how much exactly? Well, scroll down.

As per a report by iwmbuzz, Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn’t say yes to the Pushpa item number easily. In fact, she reported charged the makers Rs 5 crore for the 3-minute dance number. Talking about it, a source close to the development told the publication, “Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film’s leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her.”

Continuing further, an unverifiable source whispered that given the long-standing feud between Nagarjuna’s family and the Allu family, getting Samantha Ruth Prabhu to do the item song in Allu Arjun-led Pushpa “was the chance to get even.”

Talking about the amount Samantha Ruth Prabhu actually charged the makers of Pushpa, sources say it is astronomical. The insider noted, “They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn’t demand that even one step to be changed.”

With reports now floating around that Samantha has already been approached for another “special song” in the sequel to Pushpa, we wonder how much she will charge.,

