There is still a lot of fire burning for Pushpa (Hindi). Even though the film is in its fifth week with the digital release happening across all languages now, including Hindi, there are still audiences coming in certain pockets of the country. At the single screens, the film is continuing to register footfalls and that’s what allowing some of these to stay in the survival mode.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Makar Sankranti holiday at many places in the country further aided minimal fall from Thursday to Friday as the film collected 0.75 crore* more. There isn’t much fall that the film has registered when compared to the weekdays due to that very reason. That said, the collections of Pushpa have now been below the 1 crore mark for the last few days and it’s expected that Saturday and Sunday jumps would be substantial enough to allow the film to stay in the ‘crore’ zone before weekdays see a dip again.

Advertisement

The Allu Arjun starrer has now collected 84.75 crores* and while the 87 crores mark would be crossed by the end of the current weekend, 90 crores should be reached by the next. Yes, 100 crores mark is out of reach now but what Pushpa (Hindi) has done in the current times is nothing short of brilliant.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Ravanasura: Ravi Teja Led Action Starrer To Release On This Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube