Late Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most versatile and hard-working actors in Bollywood history and has been remembered for a lot of his movies. One of his films, Raabta – which was sworn to have a lot of success went down as a disaster at the Box Office. But did you know the movie was also in hot waters because a lawsuit over plagiarism was filed by Allu Arjun’s father producer Allu Aravind?

Read on to know the reason the Pushpa actor’s father filed a plagiarism case against Sushant’s 2017 release which also starred Kriti Sanon alongside him.

So, when the movie, Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput was released, Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind who is also a producer ended up accusing and claiming that the movie’s story was a copy of SS Rajamouli’s directorial Magadheera. The producer also let out a statement in which he claimed that he got to know from various sources including promos and publicity materials that the Sushant’s starrer was a copy of Magadheera.

It was later noted that the case was ruled in the favor of the Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta, and not of Allu Aravind’s, as he later decided to take back his case. The producer went on to issue another statement that they have “settled the legal dispute amicably outside the court”.

The director of the film, Dinesh Vijan, while talking to Forbes about the case said, “I see Bollywood and the southern film industries as one industry, and I’ve directed films before, and I’ve never copied anything. These things don’t need to go to court. I had offered a screening of Raabta for the makers of Magadheera, but they didn’t see it. [The issue] could’ve been dealt with a month earlier had they watched the film. A lawsuit does create panic and it’d be very silly if I say that it doesn’t bother me.”

Talking about the movie, Raabta is a story about a couple, Shiv (played by Sushant Singh Rajput) and Saira (played by Kriti Sanon) who have immense love for each other but now have to prove their love as Saira’s lover from her previous life returns. While the movie was made upon a budget of Rs 47 crore, it managed to bag only Rs 33 crore on the global box office.

