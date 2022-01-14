Extending his Pongal greetings to the people, Rajinikanth on Friday urged everybody to follow all the rules and restrictions to safeguard themselves against Covid 19.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Rajinikanth said: “We are all living in a difficult and dangerous time. Day by day, the numbers of those being affected by the Coronavirus are going up.

Advertisement

The actor’s post continued reading, “To protect ourselves from this virus, we must definitely follow all the rules and regulations. There can be nothing more important than one’s health. My Pongal greetings to everyone.”

Rajinikanth’s warning in his Pongal greetings comes at a time when several celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries have tested positive for Covid-19. Since the dawn of New Year, at least eight celebrities have announced that they have tested positive for the virus.

Must Read: Pushpa Director Sukumar Wants To Work With Akshay Kumar, Reveals Getting Khiladi’s Call Saying “You’ve To Work With Me…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube