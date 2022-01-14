After spending four weeks at the box office, Pushpa (Hindi) now stands at 84 crores*. Things were going fine till the fourth weekend for the film but then there was a sudden jerk felt on Monday when the collections just about managed to go past the 1 crore mark. Post that the footfalls were obviously not as encouraging as they were in the first three weeks and as a result the box office is not on fire the way it was till just a few days back.

Nonetheless, the film has clearly done more than four times the business that was expected out of it in the best-case scenario. Even a 20 crores lifetime in Hindi wouldn’t have been bad and here the film has comfortably gone past the 80 crores mark. As a matter of fact, the Allu Arjun starrer had started giving signals of a 100 Crore Club entry till just a few days back but with a huge rise in pandemic cases and resultantly theatres shutting down again with reduced shows, it misses that chance.

The film is now running on a reduced count of screens and shows and would at best go till the 90 crores mark. Even that’s huge by all means and rest assured, the sequel would see a bumper opening when it releases most likely in early 2023.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

