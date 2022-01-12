Late Sushant Singh Rajput delivered a memorable film with Chhichhore in 2019. At the Indian box office, the film turned out to be a big surprise hit. So, when the news of its China release was floored, fans were all excited to know about its performance. Let’s see how it opened at the China box office.

China has been a big market for Bollywood releases, especially in the last 5-6 years. Good Indian films have always found tremendous success there, and Aamir Khan‘s Dangal is the best example. Dangal did a business of over 1000 crores in China, which is almost thrice of what it did in the Indian market.

Interestingly, Dangal was helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the man who also directed Chhichhore. So there have been high hopes from Sushant Singh Rajput starrer too, to score high in China. However, the start has turned out to be pretty slow. As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, the film has earned just 12.60 crores during its opening weekend.

As the film is boasted of good content, let’s see if it manages to shine from hereon!

Speaking about Chhichhore’s collection in India, the film had made 150.36 crores and was declared a box office hit. It narrates the tale of a tragic incident that forces Anirudh (Sushant Singh Rajput), a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers.

