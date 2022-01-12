For a couple of days, actor Siddharth is making headlines for all wrong reasons. He had made a remark on star badminton player Saina Nehwal, for her supportive comments for PM Narendra Modi. While few enjoyed his sense of humour, a big section of netizens found his joke distasteful.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Saina wrote that the democracy is in danger and slammed protestors in Punjab, who triggered the security lapse of PM Modi. As Sid had always been a strong critic of Modi and his political machinery, the actor tried trolling Saina through his wordplay. However, it backfired a big time.

Advertisement

Siddharth had written, “Subtle c*ck champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.” Reacting to it, Saina Nehwal’s husband and father slammed the actor and the latter even asked for a public apology. And finally, after going through all the criticism, the actor shared an apology letter on Twitter.

In an apology letter, Siddharth wrote, “Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke… If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn’t a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn’t land.”

“I, however must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth,” his letter read further.

Check it out below:

Must Read: Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan & Many From The Malayalam Film Industry Unite To Back The Actress Who Suffered Sexual Assault

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube