It’s been a while that Salman Khan has delivered a blockbuster at the box office. There was a time that his movies were guaranteed to cross the 200 crores mark. But films like Race 3, Dabangg 3 have not been equally appreciated by the viewers. KRK is now claiming that the superstar is longing to witness a hit in his career.

Time and again, Kamaal R Khan targets Salman. Bhaijaan had filed a defamation suit against the self-proclaimed critic after his derogatory review of Radhe. Ever since Kamaal has been stopped from mentioning Khan directly in his tweet but he continues to take indirect digs.

As most know, Kabir Khan recently opened up on the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He confirmed that the project is being planned out and Salman Khan is calling it Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. Amidst it all, KRK now targets the Radhe actor’s abs and acting skills.

KRK tweeted, “When journalists ask Kabir Khan about the sequel of his film, so he replied:- Ye Budhaoo Sathiya Gaya Hai, Budhaape main. So he keeps saying anything illogical. I am not interested at all to do film with such a Budhao actor, who doesn’t know A of Acting. Fair enough!”

When journalists ask Kabir Khan about sequel of his film, so he replied:- Ye Budhaoo Sathiya Gaya Hai, Budhaape main. So he keeps saying anything illogical. I am not interested at all to do film with such a Budhao actor, who doesn’t know A of Acting. Fair enough!🙏🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 12, 2022

In another tweet, Kamaal continued, “Budhao Bechara Ek Hit Ke Liye Taras Raha Hai. So he wants to work with all big directors now! And big Directors don’t want to work with him coz he doesn’t know acting n use fake plastic six packs. Dekha Budhaoo Kahan Le Aaya Main Tumko! Aur Abhi Toh Aur Aage Aage Dekhte Jaao!”

Budhao Bechara Ek Hit Ke Liye Taras Raha Hai. So he wants to work with all big directors now! And big Directors don’t want to work with him coz he doesn’t know acting n use fake plastic six packs. Dekha Budhaoo Kahan Le Aaya Main Tumko! Aur Abhi Toh Aur Aage Aage Dekhte Jaao!😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 12, 2022

Just not that, KRK also mocked actors reaching out to the court against defamatory tweets made by him. He suggested the actors to improve the quality of their film rather than crying and running to courts.

