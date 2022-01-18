Arijit Singh has struggled a lot in his career, special thanks to his guts of mincing with Salman Khan. Well, he didn’t intend to do so but his one-line answer cost him not 1 but 3 films. The singer must be on cloud 9 having songs in films like Kick 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan planned but it all went for a toss over one mistake (but was it really?). Scroll below for all that happened.

It all happened during an award function back in 2014 which Salman Khan seemed to be hosting. Arijit Singh was all messed up as he was busy editing a song for music composer Pritam Chakraborty. He was dressed up in casuals and chappals.

When Arijit Singh arrived on stage that night, Salman Khan wasn’t very pleased by the visuals. He in fact ended up mocking the singer in disbelief as he said, “Tu hai winner (You’re the winner)?” Not just that, he even wondered if the Jaan Nisaar singer had dozed off.

Things turned upside down when Arijit Singh decided to give it back and he said, “Aap logon ne sula diya” (Y’all made me sleep). As expected, this did not go very well with Salman Khan, who seemed to have faced a hit on his ego.

Arijit even apologized to Salman on the text and while the superstar may seem to have shown him that he’s forgiven, things were no were close in reality. He lost his song in Kick 2 that he sang with Meet Brothers. He was denied a chance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Worst of all? His version of ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ in Sultan was replaced by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Salman Khan definitely made things really difficult for the singer. Arijit Singh even shared an open letter to the superstar on his Facebook but ended up deleting it later.

But one cannot keep a star from shining, isn’t it? We cannot deny the legendary singer Arijit is and nobody can take that away from him!

