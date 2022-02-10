South superstar Prabhas has garnered immense fame all around the world, after his impeccable acting skills in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali! Well, for a celebrity, with great fame comes the hassle of dealing with a huge crowd of media personnel following them around everywhere.

There are at times when the paparazzi can cross their boundaries when it comes to clicking picks and trying to flesh out some bytes from the celebs. One such similar incident occurred with the Baahubali actor at the airport recently. Read on to know how the south actor was rescued from the situation!

In a video going viral on social media, we see Prabhas and SS Rajamouli arrive at the Secunderabad (Begumpet) airport. It so happens that the two along with actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, director Koratala Siva, and others, were on their way to Vijayawada to have a meeting with the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The reason behind this was to talk about a pricing issue over cinema tickets.

Continuing the video we see Prabhas and SS Rajamouli getting cornered by a huge crowd of paparazzi. While the filmmaker manages to break through the crowd, he notices that Prabhas is completely stuck and comes to his aid. With his quick thinking, he was able to grab Prabhas and make it through the crowd and get him and the actor inside the airport.

.@ssrajamouli came in King's Range Rover, #Prabhas was mobbed by paparazzi at Begumpet Airport🔥🔥

He was silently smiling to all those asked questions😆, looking dashing in black and beard 👌 pic.twitter.com/txJxpYBLbX — Raju Garu Prabhas; Radhe Shyam 11.03.22 (@pubzudarlingye) February 10, 2022

Meanwhile, as far as the meeting for the ticket pricing is concerned, recently Deccan Chronicles revealed that Chiranjeevi talked about what had happened in the meeting. He said, “We have discussed various things. Telugu cinema has attained not only national but also international glory, thanks to some high-budget movies. Telugu cinema is being talked about greatly. The Chief Minister assured us that a favourable decision will be taken after discussing it with the committee (appointed to look into the ticket pricing). Hopefully by the third week, a government order in this regard will be issued.”

On the professional front, filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up for his next Magnus Opus RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. Whereas Prabhas is busy working on the promotions of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The actor would be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde in the upcoming film.

