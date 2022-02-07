SS Rajamouli To Helm A Grand Jungle Blockbuster With Mahesh Babu? Here's All You Need To Know!

S.S. Rajamouli’s directorial featuring Telugu star Mahesh Babu has been in the news for some time now. The latest reports claim that the storyline for this much-hyped project is based on a jungle-set adventure.

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have spoken about the upcoming project tentatively titled ‘SSMB29’, but kept any hint under wraps. An official announcement regarding the movie launch is underway.

As for now, Mahesh Babu will soon resume the shooting of his upcoming commercial drama ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, which is helmed by Parasuram Petla. Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh will be seen together in this much-awaited movie.

Mahesh Babu has another movie, in which he is to be directed by ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramloo’ fame Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja Hegde is the female lead opposite Mahesh in this yet-to-be-titled movie.

Only after Mahesh wraps up his current commitments, he will take up this huge movie under Rajamouli’s direction, a source said.

