Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli’s epic period drama, RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film, which was scheduled to release in the first week of 2022, has now been delayed owing to the increasing number of Covid cases in the country. As all still await the film’s release, the film’s cast and crew began their promotional stint last year.

During a recent chat, the three main pillars of the much-awaited film got candid were asked about their views on South fans being more loyal than Bollywood ones. Scroll below to know what each of them had to say.

Talking to Bollywood Life about why South fans are more loyal than Bollywood ones, RRR’s Jr NTR and Ram Charan echoed in unison, “It’s the connection, it’s the love, it’s the constant interactions we have with them…I mean we get to see each other very often, so that’s the connection, the bond, it’s on a much deeper level.”

Sharing his views and elaborating the point further, RRR director SS Rajamouli said, “See, during the ‘80s, during the Amitabh era or during his father’s era (pointing to Ram Charan) or his grandfather’s era (pointing to NTR), there was a sense of storytelling where it had to reach everyone from the top to the bottom. The story had to reach everyone. The Director’s intention was to make it to reach everyone.”

SS Rajamouli continued, “The story during the 2000s, around that time, somehow, I don’t know what the exact reason is, but Hindi films gradually went into more city-based storytelling. I wouldn’t say all the films like that, there were fantastic films at any given point in time, but if you take it in general, the trend was to go more into city-based (movies). Maybe because of multiplexes, maybe because more money was coming out of multiplexes and so, masses were slowly ignored.”

Adding further, the RRR filmmaker said, “When the masses come in bigger numbers, the money comes in smaller numbers. In South, particularly in Telugu-speaking states, we have more number of theatres (single screens), less number of multiplexes. So as filmmakers, to regain the money that’s being put in, we still have to cater to the masses, to everyone from top to bottom, we have to give a full mix…we just can’t give starters, or special dishes, we have to give the full thali. So, I think that kept the connection with the masses.”

Do you agree with SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR & Ram Charan views on South fans being more loyal than Bollywood ones? Let us know in the comments below.

