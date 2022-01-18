Vicky Kaushal is probably witnessing the best phase in his life. He’s been bombarded with offers from filmmakers. He has a film with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and Takht among other biggies in his kitty. Apart from that, he recently tied the knot with Katrina Kaif. But he looked far away from this successful handsome back during his acting school days. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

Many wouldn’t know but Vicky did his acting school at Kishore Namit Kapoor’s academy. He even worked as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap in Gangs Of Wasseypur. It would also be interesting to note that the Uri actor worked with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza.

Advertisement

Shireen Mirza took to her Instagram story and shared a video with Vicky Kaushal from their rehearsal. She captioned her post, “@vickykaushal09 folding hands already for posting this ha ha.”

Vicky Kaushal also shared the video and responded, “Good old acting school days! (2009)”

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently treated his fans with Lohri celebrations with his wifey Katrina Kaif. The duo spent quality time in Indore and shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting his next with Sara Ali Khan. The film is being directed by Laxman Utekar. There are reports that the film is a sequel to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi.

Apart from that, he has Govinda Mera Naam with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Takht, directed by Karan Johar, has been stalled for quite a long time now. Last but not least is Sam Bahadur, which recently saw Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the cast.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Samantha Offered A Dreamy Bollywood Deal By YRF With A Humongous Amount?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube