As the COVID cases are surging day by day due to the new variant OMICRON, the government imposed several regulations across the country. Cinema halls have been advised to run with the 50% capacity which is proving a major concern for theatre owners, due to this, major releases were rescheduled. Among them was SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film RRR. However, as per the latest reports, the makers are now planning to release the film on Eid.

The period drama was earlier scheduled to release on January 7 and it features big names like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, a source close to SS Rajamouli’s RRR told News18, “The cases across the country are decreasing. Producers of many films are hopeful that the situation will improve and probably be back to normal by March. RRR is a major tent-pole film. It’s a high-budget film, and the producers do not want to take chances, as they want to make sure they get good returns.”

The source added, “The pre-release promotions of RRR have created a lot of buzz across the country. The makers are therefore planning to release the film on April 29, which is Eid weekend. The makers are looking at the situation and will then decide and make an official announcement.”

Reportedly if Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer get released during the Eid weekend, the movie will clash with not one but two Bollywood biggies, Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2.

The source close to the RRR production shares, “All three are big-budget films and if they plan to release on the same day, it will be a huge loss for producers, exhibitors and distributors. While a lot of films have been postponed and the new release date announcements are expected soon, Eid surely looks a bit crowded and it will be a wait and watch the game as to who blinks first.”

As Rajamouli’s magnum opus is currently delayed, the filmmaker along with his writer father KV Vijayendra Prasad is using this time to write their next project featuring Mahesh Babu.

“The duo has started the process of locking the idea and screenplay draft of their next with Mahesh Babu. The film is apparently going to be a jungle-based adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones.”

