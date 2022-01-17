Actress Dimple Hayathi, who plays the female lead opposite Vishal in his upcoming action entertainer ‘Veerame Vaagai Soodum’, has announced that she has tested positive for Covid.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, “Hi everyone, I have tested Covid positive yesterday, despite taking all the precautions. I am down with mild symptoms. Otherwise I’m fine.”

Advertisement

Dimple Hayathi’s post continued reading, “I am self isolating at home as per the (advice of) authorities. I’m double vaccinated, probably that’s why the symptoms are mild.

Dimple Hayathi post concluded with her writing, “I request each and everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks and get sanitised every now and then. Will get back stronger.”

The actress had only recently attended a press conference called by the ‘Veerame Vaagai Soodum’ unit.

Must Read: Kamal Haasan Remembers Pandit Birju Maharaj, Writes, “I Am Not Myself Today…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube