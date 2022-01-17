South films are much loved as are their Hindi dubbed versions, and the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Puspa (Hindi) is proof. After seeing the success the above-mentioned film has received, Manish Shah announced that he will be releasing another Arjun starrer – the family comedy, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi this month.

While Vaikunthapurramuloo is to hit cinema halls across the country on January 26, new reports state the film’s producer is planning to bring in more films over the next few weeks. While it’s said that this is to end the dry spell for cinema owners in the Hindi belts, read on to know which south sensation will be out in Hindi and when.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Manish Shah is all set to release Ram Charan-led Rangasthalam following the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. A source close to the development informed the portal that Manish and his team are in the process of releasing the Sukumar directorial in February. The source said, “The talks are on, and Rangasthalam might arrive on the big screen for the Hindi speaking audience as early as in February.”

Apart from releasing the Ram Charan-led Rangasthalam and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi, Manish Shah has also held back on satellite and the digital premiere of two tentpole Tamil films. These films are the Vijay starrer Mersal – directed by Atlee and the Ajith-led Viswasam, directed by Siva.

Talking about bringing these entertainers to the big screen too, the source added, “The discussions are on to bring these two entertainers also on the big screen in the coming few weeks. But it’s all wait and watch. The idea is not to earn money, but provide content to the cinema owners in this dull period, especially the single-screen cinema halls.”

An exhibitor also informed the portal that releasing Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a goodwill gesture from Manish Shah and Anil Thadani. The exhibitor said, “We have been offered to release the film on January 26 with minimal terms and conditions. The revenue-sharing model to is in our favour, whereas the digital charges are half of what they used to be for other films.”

